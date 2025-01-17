Panel discussion at Film Festival Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival(AIFF) at INOX, Prozone Mall, will feature a panel discussion on "The Technical Language of Cinema" at 12.45 pm on Saturday. A special documentary, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Now and Then, will also be screened. Directors from the Indian Cinema Competition will engage with the audience in the Meet the Director session. Films such as Swaha, Second Chance, and In the Belly of a Tiger will be showcased, with Nepal’s Shambhala scheduled for 8 pm.