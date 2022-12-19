Panel discussions, literary programme & conference in education expo

Aurangabad: A panel discussion on ‘Traditional Learning vs Contemporary Methods, ‘Afsaancha-Goe (Adbi Mehfil) and national education policy conference was held on the fourth day of the week-long ‘Education Expo-2022’ being held at Aam Khas Ground. There are stalls of books, schools and a food zone.

The stalls of books on different subjects including general knowledge, stories, religion, science, and competitive examination are getting a good response from the visitors. The lectures by experts are being held at House of Wisdom on different topics, ranging from career guidance, education, social, religious, literary and personality development.

It has IRC Exhibition and Museum showcasing Quran and modern science, documentaries, civilisation, a rare collection of coins, currency and stamps. Cultural events are like ‘Mushaira, Drama’ being hosted at the exhibition. The schools are also displaying their exhibition and models which is also drawing a good response. The exhibition was inaugurated on Friday and today was the fourth day.

Youths should use their abilities properly

A panel discussion on ‘Traditional Learning vs Contemporary Methods’ was held today. Dr Syed Misbahuddin (advisor, Millat Foundation for Education Research and Development), adv Faiz Syed and Dr Tanveer Ahmed participated in it.

Dr Syed Misbahuddin said that one cannot succeed in life if one does not have determination, correct guidance and work hard for success in life. He said that today’s youths should use the abilities given to them by the almighty. He said that parents and children should have cordial relations.

Today’s event

--Decode Entrepreneurship

--AAZAADI--Youth Pathway to Financial Freedom

--Mandatory Skills till 18-My Role

--One-day Summit on Business and Finance