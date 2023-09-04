Panel to demand water share of M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting of Marathwada Jalshakti Abhiyan Kriti Samiti was held on Sunday to discuss seeking water share of Marathwada.

The Kriti Samit will submit a charter of demands in the ensuing Cabinet meeting in the city. Water expert Shankar Nagre presided.

The discussions were held on the demands, that included implementation of Mumbai High Court decision to get water share of the region, adopting and taking action on Chitale Samiti, Mendhigir Samiti, Ghate Hire Samiti reports on removing water backlog of the region, releasing water in Jayakwadi and other upper dams on the basis of equal water distribution decision, halting construction two dams in Nashik division as per the court orders issued in 2017. Jaisingh Hire, Arun Ghate, Mahendra Wadgaon, Jaishri Kivlekar and others were present.