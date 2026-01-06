Panels only in name now, strong candidates go solo

Some candidates adopt ‘go it alone’ approach

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Campaigning for the municipal corporation elections has intensified over the past two days. Under the Prabhag-based system, aligning four candidates from the same party and in some places even three has proved difficult. As a result, strong candidates in several Prabhags have adopted a ‘go it alone’ strategy. Unwilling to risk defeat due to weaker panel partners, some candidates have begun focusing more on individual campaigning. In a few Prabhags, official party candidates are even reported to be coordinating with opposition candidates to secure their own seats.

With just seven days, or 168 hours, of campaigning left, a total of 859 candidates are trying their luck in the electoral arena, most of them representing political parties. All parties are contesting the election on their own strength. Initially, panel candidates campaigned together with unity, but as some candidates failed to receive adequate voter response, leading contenders have distanced themselves and begun campaigning independently.

Solo campaigning gains ground

To reach the maximum number of voters, candidates are using all available campaign tools. While parties expect all panel candidates to campaign jointly, this is not happening everywhere. Tensions over financial issues, internal disputes and shortage of funds are being discussed openly. Due to these factors, some candidates have virtually abandoned their panel partners and are moving ahead on their own.

Coordination with opposition

There is also talk in some Prabhags of strong candidates from rival parties entering into informal understandings. As they contest from different categories, a “you support me, i support you” arrangement is being discussed. The reality of these strategies will become clear only after the election results.