Parading drug peddlers continues: Accused taken through same area where they sold charas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police continued their practice of parading drug peddlers on Thursday. Four of the five men arrested for selling charas were taken in handcuffs through the Jinsi area by Mukundwadi police, the same locality where they used to sell drugs. Their homes were also searched.

The accused Mohammad Muzammil (34), Loman alias Noman Khan (21, both residents of Rehmania Colony), Mohammad Laikhuddin (25,Rahimnagar), Sheikh Rehan (19,Katkat Gate), and Sheikh Sultana were caught in Ambikanagar, Mukundwadi, where they had come to sell charas during Ganesh festival. Police seized 1.5 kg of charas from them. Investigation revealed that the gang sourced drugs from Madhya Pradesh. As the accused were paraded with handcuffs before relatives and neighbors, they lowered their heads in shame. Police inspector Sachin Ingole, API Sanjay Bahure, crime branch officer Vinayak Shelke, and other staff led the operation across Azad Chowk, Rehmania Colony, and Rahimnagar.

Muzammil financed the racket

To procure drugs from outside the state, advance payments were often required. Muzammil would arrange the money initially and recover it with interest on a commission basis. Police said the gang had been actively involved in trafficking charas and other narcotics for the past three years.

