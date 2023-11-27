Parag Hase on BIS panel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Parag Bhanudas Hase, the head of the Printing Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was appointed to the committee of ‘The Bureau of Indian Standards which

works for standardisation, marking and quality certification of goods.

He is appointed a member of the Mechanical Engineering Department Committee (MEDC) of BIS. The MEDC is responsible for ‘Standardization in the field of Mechanical Engineering covering- Equipment, Material Handling and Printing Machinery. He has been in the field of teaching for 15 and also works as a manager of the university printing press.