Param Vir Chakra Gallery inaugurated at Kranti Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Param Vir Chakra Gallery was inaugurated at Rani Lakshmibai Park, Kranti Chowk, showcasing the courage and sacrifice of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on Marathwada Liberation Day.

Set up by CMIA with support from Sanjkaj Group and Matrubhoomi Group, the gallery features soldiers’ stories, photographs, and heroic battle details. Municipal Commissioner G. Shreekanth (IAS), who inaugurated the gallery, said it would inspire youth with patriotism. Sanjkaj Group MD Giridhar Sangneria, said the initiative was inspired by his visit to the Kargil War Memorial. The event saw participation of officials, CMIA leaders, industrialists, and concluded with the National Anthem and State Song by Udayan Shalini Sanstha girls.