Parent urge CM for daughter's admission in English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A disappointed parent Shahed Samdani Kazi has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister Eknath Shinde urging him for admission of his daughter in the English school. The school has refused admission to his daughter in Class VI as he had contacted the Zilla Parishad’s education department for recommendation to get admission in the school.

The memorandum stated that he had submitted an application in the Education Department for admission in Holy Cross English School. However, the headmistress of the school got angry for approaching the senior officers and she kept his daughter away from admission in the school from June 16 to September 16 (three months). Interestingly, the school prior to giving admission had conducted written and oral tests of his daughter then also they did not give admission to his daughter.

The memorandum also mentioned that he then brought the matter to the notice of the ZP chief executive officer Vikas Meena. After going through the matter he stated that the school by taking the test has violated the provisions made under Section 13 of The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, therefore, the school should be fined and the girl should be given admission in the school, stated the ZP-CEO’s order.

Later on, the education department (secondary) conducted the hearing and when the violation of the above Act was proved, a fine of Rs 25,000 was levied on the school, stated the memorandum to the CM.