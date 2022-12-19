Parents are role models of children: Munawwar Zama

Aurangabad: “A person educated only at school is an uneducated person. An educated person is the one who also gets groomed by parents,” said Munawwar Zama, a noted motivational speaker.

He was speaking at an interaction programme organised at Pearls Academy recently. Explaining the three 'Ls'-Library, Laboratory and Lavatory of a school, Munnawar Zama said that the perfection in these '3L' defines the clarity in the vision of an institution.

Pressing on the mutual understanding and bonding between the teachers and students, he advised the teachers to be admiration for the students.

He stressed the importance of teaching practically Islamic moral values to children at home to establish a perfect correlation between what they learn at school and what the parent practice at home. The Guard of Honour was presented by the students professionally riding on horses.

“Students should avoid usage of Gadgets: Huzaifa Vastanvi

Maulana Huzaifa Vastanvi, the Chief Executive Officer of Jamia Islamia Ishaat-ul-Uloom (Akkalkuwa) and chairman of Indian Institute of Medical Science and Research (Badnapur), was the other speaker. He said, "Students should make minimum necessary usage of gadgets, which distract them from their overall development.” Students of Pearls Academy who got free government seats in MBBS and Engineering were felicitated on the occasion. Secretary of the Society Ashfaq Motiwala felicitated the guests.