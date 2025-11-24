Parents assault teacher for molesting student

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Parents beat a teacher after he allegedly molested a minor girl at Gyanprabodhini School in Nrusinh Colony, raising outrage across the city. The accused teacher, Rahul Baliram Chavan (Mukundwadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), now faces a case under POCSO, the Atrocities Act, and other relevant sections.

The incident occurred on Friday during the lunch break, when an 11-year-old girl was eating alone in her classroom. Rahul Chavan allegedly misbehaved with her. The victim told her classmates, who said the teacher had acted similarly toward them. On Friday evening, the girl informed her mother, who, along with other parents, complained to the school principal on Monday. When it emerged that six other girls were also affected, parents confronted and beat the teacher on school premises. Police intervened and took him into custody. A large crowd gathered at Gangapur police station, demanding strict action. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dr. Nilesh Palwe is leading the investigation.