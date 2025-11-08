Parents counselling session at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A parents counselling session was organised at Winchester International English School on the theme ‘Building bridges between home and school,’ recently. Parents participated with great enthusiasm and appreciated the school’s efforts in fostering a strong bond between home and school. Principal Dr Afsar Khan emphasized that a child’s growth flourishes when parents and teachers work hand in hand, sharing values, guidance, and encouragement.

He appreciated the active involvement of parents and assured that such sessions will be organised in future too.