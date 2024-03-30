Parents have rights too

Ruchira Darda

As parents, our belief system is that we must bend backwards for our children, fulfil all their demands, meet all their needs, and grant them all their wishes. Hence, if we have a backache, we will still jump up to play, even if we are hungry, we will feed our children first, although we have an uncontrollable urge to use the washroom, we will first help our children before we answer the call of nature. All this and more, so that eventually we get the satisfaction of having raised our kids with complete dedication.

Let’s burst that bubble:

By sacrificing our needs and putting ourselves second, we are actually doing a disservice to our children. Empathy is one of the most important characteristics that sets humans apart from animals. To appreciate another’s need and respect their limitations is a skill we must be taught early by our parents. But we continue to push ourselves to the side and our children develop a false sense of entitlement, that they are more important than us. Can you imagine how this will pan out in the future?

What should we do instead:

It’s fairly simple. Acknowledge their present need and then set a time to fulfil it. For example: your child wants to say something to you, and you are finishing up a task that needs to be completed. You pause and check the urgency and calmly add, “I understand you want to chat with me about something, I am eager to hear this, I will be able to be with you in 20 minutes, then you can tell me everything in great details.”

Why?

By sharing your needs, you taught your child a long-term lesson that other people have needs too. While they are important to us, our personal requirements are important too. The delayed gratification teaches them patience and respect for you and eventually for the people who will be in a relationship with them.

Will I look selfish to my child and to others:

By respecting your need, requirements, and limitations, you are not being selfish. Let’s be clear on that. We have been told over and over that our taking care of ourselves is being self-centred but that’s not true. When we appreciate and acknowledge our own self, we develop greater ability to empathise with the needs of others. We aren’t ignoring the needs of another; we are just doing that in a way that doesn’t disrespect our own personal needs.

Actually, you are doing a great service to your children, because if they watch you respect yourself, they will only learn to respect themselves. Then this cycle of unnecessary guilt will be broken for good.