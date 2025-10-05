Parents, keep an eye on children swimming in lakes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Children who went to wash a tractor drowned in the water on Vijayadashami at Limbejalgaon. In this context, the police administration and the irrigation department are conducting joint awareness campaigns for parents.

The Temhapuri project reservoir is full. Children are often tempted to enter the water to swim. However, due to unpredictable water conditions and other factors, there is a high risk of drowning and fatal accidents. Parents are therefore urged to closely supervise their children, said Project Engineer Ashish Bansod and Assistant Police Inspector D.S. Khosre of Waluj Police Station. Khosre also appealed to farmers and local residents to remain vigilant and help prevent such incidents. Many youngsters are coming from outside the village to swim in the reservoir. Parents should carefully check and ensure that their children do not go to swim in the Temhapuri project reservoir or other lakes, Bansod added.