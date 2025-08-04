Parents’ meeting at Amanullah Motiwala High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A parents' meeting was organised at Amanullah Motiwala High School, recently. School society chief executive officer Al-Haj Khan Jameel Ahmed presided. The programme began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by a welcome address by Dr Muhammad Aqeel. Khan Jameel stressed the importance of a supportive home environment, and understanding the psychological needs of children.

Headmaster Siddiqui Zubair Ahmed advised parents to ensure their children follow a regular study schedule. He also highlighted the need to monitor students' peer groups.