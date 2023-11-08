Parents’ Sports Meet at Cambridge School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A Parents Sports Meet was organised at Cambridge School, recently. A total of 20 cricket teams that participated were welcomed by chairman Collins Albuquerque and principal Flavia Albuquerque. Team Z led by collector Astik Kumar Pandey reached the finals while Team X led by municipal commissioner G Sreekanth played an exciting innings. Team B led by captain Anuj Chopda and Team Z competed for the winning position. Team Z won by 35 runs by scoring 136 runs in 12 overs.

The squash and basketball courts saw their fair share of action. A total of 280 shuttlers played badminton. Parents also participated in lawn tennis and table tennis. The final matches of badminton (male) were also held. The excited students encouraged the parents with loud cheering. The winners will be awarded at the School Annual Sports Meet in December.