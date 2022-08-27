Parents suspect foul play in daughter’s suicide

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A 20 years old B.Com student Aarti Sarjerao Kolhe (Gurupimpri, Ghansavangi, Jalna) committed suicide by hanging herself in the girls' hostel of Deogiri College on Friday. However, the parents suspect foul play in her death. They refused to take the body of the girl after conducting a post-mortem at Government Medical College and Hospital. When Vedantnagar police assured the parents to conduct the investigation rapidly, they took away the body to the village for performing the last rites at around 3 pm on Saturday.

Aarti was found hanging in her room on the third floor of the Deogiri College’s girls' Hostel on Friday. Her brother said he had come to his village from Pune to celebrate the Pola festival. While returning he had planned to meet Aarti at Aurangabad, but he had not thought that the last meeting with her will be in this manner. Two days back, Aarti told him that she had complained to the warden of the hostel about a girl in her room. The hostel authorities have not said anything about the complaint. The college and the hostel are not cooperating. He is also doubtful whether the handwriting in the suicide note is of Aarti and it should be investigated, he said.

Aarti’s father Sarjerao Kolhe suspected it was foul play and demanded that the truth should be brought out.

Vedantnagar PI and investigating officer Sachin Sawant convinced the parents and relatives and told them the police is investigating the technical evidence and the reason for suicide and the investigation will be done speedily. Then the relatives were convinced and they took the body to their village.