Parked car catches fire in Ulkanagari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A car parked on the side of the road caught fire at Jai Vishwabharati Colony in Ulkanagari on Thursday. This caused commotion in the area. It was some distance away from the petrol pump in the area.

According to details, the car (MH-17-AQ-1100) of Shubham Gurunath Sonkamble (28) caught fire. Shubham, a resident of Jatwada, had gone to Jai Vishwabharati Colony for some work at 6 pm today. He parked the car on the roadside in front of Vardhman Residency in Khinvasara Park and stood at some distance.

Then suddenly a smoke started coming out of the bonnet of the car

and within a few moments, the car caught fire. Since there was a petrol pump nearby, the locals rushed and immediately contacted the fire brigade department.

Personnel of the department, including duty officer Ashok Veldode, jawans Vishal Nimbalkar, Raju Tathe, Sudhakar Bhujang, Ramvijay Dhadarwal and Pandurang Mote, rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control within half an hour. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief after the fire was brought the fire under control.

Preliminary probe indicates spark as cause

The fire department clarified that the fire was caused by a spark in a wire in the bonnet. Sonkamble had repaired the car three days ago. The fire broke out after driving the car for just 3 to 4 kilometres.