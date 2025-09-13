Parking contractor to be held responsible if two-wheeler stolen from GMCH premises Tender process for parking underway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tender process has been initiated for awarding the parking facility contract at GMCH. Usually, parking contractors wash their hands of responsibility when vehicles are stolen. However, the hospital administration has now made it clear that if a two-wheeler is stolen from the GMCH parking lot, the contractor will be held directly accountable.

Hundreds of patients and relatives visit the GMCH premises daily. Facilities are available for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers of patients, relatives, and staff. Earlier, the parking operator was charging arbitrary fees. Taking serious note of this, Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre canceled the contract. Currently, vehicles are being parked in whatever space is available around the premises. To streamline parking, a fresh tender process has been launched. Seven bidders have participated, and after due procedure, a new contractor will be finalized.

40 two-wheelers missing

Hospital administration revealed that nearly 40 two-wheelers have gone missing from GMCH’s parking lot in recent times.

Contractor’s responsibility

“If any two-wheeler is stolen from the parking lot in the future, the contractor will be held accountable,”

– Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean