Parking fee or extortion?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The official parking fee for two-wheelers at the city’s railway station is Rs 12, yet commuters and those dropping off relatives say they are routinely charged Rs 20. Even after showing the Rs 12 receipt, attendants allegedly pocket the extra amount. Similar complaints have surfaced from passengers parking for 24 hours or more, with no clear display of rates.

The station sees nearly 30,000 passengers daily, with two-wheeler riders often using the parking lot. Despite the railway administration fixing the Rs 12 fee, passengers say staff demand higher charges. Complaints have been made, but the practice reportedly continues unchecked.

------------

24-hour confusion

When asked about a 24-hour rate, one attendant quoted Rs 200. After questioning, he scribbled Rs 150 on the back of a Rs 12 receipt. Upon collection, Rs 5 was returned. No rate board for long-term parking was visible.

-----------

‘Rude behaviour’

Commuters allege attendants issue a low-value receipt but collect more in cash. “If you question them, they speak rudely. The administration must act,” said daily commuter Manoj Thokal.

-----------

Administration’s stand

“Vehicle owners should lodge complaints if overcharged. We verify and take punitive action. Rate boards are displayed,” said station master Sunil Birare.

------------

Photo captions:

1. Railway station parking area.

2. Handwritten amounts on receipts for 24-hour parking.

3. Rs 12 receipt issued while charging Rs 15–Rs 20.