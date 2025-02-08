‘Parkisha Pe Charcha’: Schools urged to participate in prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Education Department has urged the headmasters, teachers and students of the schools to participate in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2025’ programme to be held at 11 am on February 10 through a virtual model.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with students from standards sixth to 12th to reduce their stress. The PM will also talk to parents and teachers to help and enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams and goals.

Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Lathkar urged the schools to make arrangements for watching the programme at the school level. The schools were also asked to submit the report of the student participants within two hours after the programme through email (rmsaaurangabad@gmail.com)

Box

The PM's interaction with school students will be broadcast live through DD National, News and India and many private channels. There will be live airing on radio channels, and live web streaming on the websites of PMO, MoE, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in. The same can be viewed online at the following link (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5UhdwmEEls).