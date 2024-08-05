Parmeshwar Jadhav gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Parmeshwar Arun Jadhav in Enviromental Science.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Development of Integrated and Eco-Friendly System for Reduction of Population Load from Sewer System’ under the guidance of Dr M B Muley, research guide and professor from the Environmental Science Department, Bamu.