Parmeshwar Jadhav gets Ph D
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2024 12:00 AM2024-08-05T00:00:03+5:302024-08-05T00:00:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Parmeshwar Arun Jadhav in Enviromental Science.
He submitted his thesis titled 'Development of Integrated and Eco-Friendly System for Reduction of Population Load from Sewer System' under the guidance of Dr M B Muley, research guide and professor from the Environmental Science Department, Bamu.