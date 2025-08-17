(Part Two)
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 17, 2025 19:50 IST2025-08-17T19:50:07+5:302025-08-17T19:50:07+5:30
A legacy for the world stage From a village boy in a failing school to a transformational education officer, ...
A legacy for the world stage
From a village boy in a failing school to a transformational education officer, and finally, a heart transplant survivor, M.K. Deshmukh’s story is one of resilience against all odds. His life exemplifies how education uplifts, how kindness transforms destinies, and how courage rewrites the future. Today, with a new heart and a legacy of service, he stands not just as a product of his struggles, but as a symbol of hope and inspiration worthy of recognition on a global stage like London.Open in app