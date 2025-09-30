Participate in the Dussehra gathering at Bhagwan Bhakti Gad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The traditional Dussehra gathering will be held on October 2 at Bhagwan Bhakti Gad in Savargaon Ghat, Beed district, in the presence of MInister of Environment Pankaja Munde. Considering the current hardships faced by farmers and the general public in Marathwada due to excessive rainfall, the event will be celebrated in a simple manner.

Madhavban President Dr. Khushal Munde, along with Jitendra Mali, Prof. Bhaskar Karde, Gulabrao Gholve, Gorakshanath Rathod, Pradeep Nagarkar, and Gorakh Shinde, have appealed for devotees of Rashtrasant Bhagwan Baba, from all castes and religions, to participate in large numbers expected to be in the lakhs.