Participation of women in decision-making is real empowerment: Sushila Morale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A woman creates her identity while fulfilling all her responsibilities. Nowadays, everyone speaks about women empowerment but true empowerment of women can happen only when they are involved in the decision-making process”, said Sushila Morale, a social worker.

She was speaking on ‘Women Achievers from Marathwada’ at the ‘Navdurga Award’ felicitation ceremony organised jointly by MGM University’s Radio 90.8 FM and MGM Sakshama Group at Vinoba Bhave Auditorium of the University.

Anuradha Kadam, Sashikala Borade, Aparna Kakkad, Dr Rekha Shelke, Mangala Khinvasara, actor Amod Jande, Asha Sherkhane, Harshalata Laddha, Prerna Dalvi, Sunil Shirsikar and others were present.

Sushila Morale said, “Women need to live freely. They can see the sky only if they have freedom.” A total of nine women were felicitated with the ‘Navdurga Award.’ RJ Smita and RJ Amrita conducted the proceedings of the programme. Ashwini Niturkar proposed a vote of thanks.