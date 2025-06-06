Parties to prayers - the paradigm shift

Dr Mansi Karajgaonkar

Have you ever observed how life-threatening adversity often acts as a sudden spiritual awakening? When individuals face illnesses where tomorrow is uncertain - when survival is no longer guaranteed - something remarkable unfolds. People begin to fast: water fasts, fruit fasts. They start meditating, practicing yoga, breathing deeply, waking up early, letting go of toxic habits, praying, visiting all the possible spiritual places, talking and thinking about higher vibrations, positivity. Suddenly, they abandon alcohol, late-night parties, and even years of substance dependence. In their place emerge gratitude, mindfulness, and a profound sense of reverence toward life.

Ironically, these very practices - praised by science for enhancing physical, psychological, and even cellular health - are often dismissed in everyday life. Tell a healthy young adult to sleep early, meditate, or eat consciously, and you're likely to hear: “That’s for old people.” Or, “I only have one life; I want to live it to the fullest!” - a phrase often synonymous with indulgence, escapism, and distraction. Holistic living is brushed off as ‘boring,’ ‘lonely,’ or even ‘depressing.’

But why does the proximity of death awaken in us a thirst for purity, simplicity, and inner alignment? Why is it only when life becomes fragile that we recognise its sacredness?

It’s not just anecdotal; science is catching up. Fasting is now linked to autophagy - a process where the body cleanses damaged cells. Kindness and gratitude are known to strengthen immunity, regulate hormones, and improve neural resilience. Breathwork and yoga activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting emotional balance and clarity. Still, many continue to postpone these practices, convinced they’re unnecessary - or worse, uncool.

So, what stops us? Is it ignorance masquerading as rebellion? Is it denial - the subconscious avoidance of mortality? Or is it cultural programming that equates ‘living fully’ with sensory overindulgence?

We must ask ourselves: must we wait for catastrophe to transform our lives? Or can we choose to embrace wisdom now - not out of fear, but from a place of respect for the miracle of simply being alive?

Health, peace, and spiritual clarity need not be reserved for moments of crisis. They can be woven into our daily routines, if only we shift our perspective.

Because in truth, the art of living well isn’t about escaping death. It’s about honouring life - while we still have it.

(The writer is Clinical Psychologist, Yoga Evaluator, and Wellness Instructor).