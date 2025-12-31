Party ‘B’ forms issued to two candidates for the same seat in ERO 8

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During the scrutiny of nomination papers at the ERO 8 office, it came to light that the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had issued ‘B’ forms to two candidates each for the same seat. In such cases, the election authorities clarified that the candidate whose ‘B’ form was received first would be considered valid.

It was noticed that most candidates filed their nominations as independents, but some submitted forms on behalf of political parties. However, in certain prabhags, confusion arose over who the official party candidate was, as ‘B’ forms had been issued to two individuals for the same seat.

A similar situation occurred in Prabhag No. 26, where the Aam Aadmi Party had issued ‘B’ forms to two candidates. The Congress party faced the same issue in Prabhag No. 29. This led to uncertainty regarding the official party nominee. Ultimately, the election Returning Officer ruled that the candidate whose nomination paper was submitted earlier would be treated as the official party candidate, while the other candidate’s nomination would be accepted as that of an independent.

Meanwhile, the ERO 8 office received the highest number of nomination papers in the city, with a total of 251 candidates filing applications. As a result, scrutiny work commenced on Tuesday evening itself and continued until 4.00 am. Hearings regarding objections raised against certain candidates were conducted on Wednesday afternoon.