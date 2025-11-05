Party workers to decide on alliance for local body polls: Vinod Ghosalkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The upcoming local body elections belong to the party workers, and it is they who will decide whether to form an alliance or contest independently, said Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, November 5.

Uddhav Thackeray is currently on a four-day tour of Marathwada, during which he has been vocally criticizing the government over issues faced by farmers. Over the past few days, Ghosalkar has been holding meetings in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts. He reiterated that local self-government elections are the workers’ elections, and their opinion will determine the course whether to go solo or form an alliance.

The Uddhav Sena has been consistently conducting meetings regarding upcoming municipal and zilla parishad elections. During this tour, the party has been highlighting farmers’ anger, the government’s delayed relief measures, and lapses in crop insurance, creating a stir in rural areas.

Ghosalkar added, “During difficult times, our workers stood firmly with Uddhavji. Therefore, their voice must be respected, and they must remain strong.”

In Jalna, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale has expressed his willingness to form an alliance. Ghosalkar said that a decision on this matter will be taken soon based on further discussions.