Paryushan mahaparva commences with grandeur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The ten-day Paryushan Mahaparva celebrations have kicked off with fervor and devotion at the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple in Rajabazar.

Each morning, devotees adorned in ceremonial attire gather to participate in the sacred Panchamrit Abhishek ceremony dedicated to Lord Shantinath. This traditional ritual involves the anointing of the deity with a mixture of milk, curd, various medicinal substances, and ghee.

Community members have been conducting Dudh Abhishek, Shantidhara, Archanaphal, and Sanyam Kalash ceremonies during this auspicious occasion. Panchayat secretary Ashok Ajmera and Pramod Pandey, along with Anand Sethi, delivered speeches to mark the significance of the event. The entire Abhishek ceremony is accompanied by melodious performances by the Namokar Bhakti Mandal, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.