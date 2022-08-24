Paryushan Parv begins in the city

Discourse, cultural and religious programmes held

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The most important period of Chaturmas is the Paryushan festival. This ten day holy festival started on Wednesday in the city. In the morning, members of the community gathered at temples to listen to the thoughts of saints and sadhvis on this occasion.

The Paryushan Parv has been organised by the Vardhaman Shwetambar Stanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh. A discourse of Prafullaji Maharaj was organised on the occasion. Mahimashriji read the Antagad Sutra. There will be daily recitation of Antagad Sutra from 8.30 am to 10.30 am. The paryushan parv will conclude on September 1. Attractive decoration has been made at the Vimalnath Jain Temple by the Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Sangh at Jadhavmandi. A discourse of Kamaljyotishriji and Sashanjyotishriji will be held daily at 8.45 am. Various religious, cultural and social programmes have been organised till August 31. The organisers have appealed to take part in the festivities.