Passengers booked for arguing with bus conductor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police station booked an unidentified passenger for creating an obstruction in government work by indulging into an argument with the conductor of the Smart City Bus over a petty issue of tendering change to buy a ticket. The incident took place on Monday evening.

The bus driver Sanjay Sawant and the conductor Amol Jadhav left the bus (MH 20 EG 9857) from Cidco bus stand with passengers onboard and reached Jogeshwari. While the bus was on its returning journey to Cidco, one unidentified passenger boarded the bus at More Chowk bus stop in Bajajnagar on Monday at 8 pm. He wanted to go to Cidco. He handed over a note of Rs 200 to the conductor for the ticket, but Jadhav told him to give the change. The passengers started arguing with him and also spoke impolitely. The other passengers in the bus tried to pacify him, but it was in vain. Instead, he started heated arguments with the conductor. Later on, Jadhav lodged the complaint with the MIDC Waluj police station. Further investigation is on.