Passengers face inconvenience over sudden delay & cancellation of flights

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The frequent delays in Delhi and Mumbai flights for the past few days caused inconvenience to passengers.

Both flights were delayed by two hours on Tuesday. Passengers going to Mumbai had to wait at the airport until 11 pm.

The Delhi flight arrived at 8.32 pm on Tuesday instead of 6.45 pm. So, this flight took off for Delhi at around 9.30 pm instead of 7.45 pm.

Along with this, a message was given to the passengers that the flight that arrives at 8.45 pm and takes off at 9.15 pm would be delayed by 2 hours.

When tried to contact local IndiGo head Anirudh Patil, there was no response from him.

Box

Necessity to adhere to schedule

IndiGo flights are frequently arriving late. Flight timings should be strictly followed. Its other flights arrive in the city. Passengers have to travel to Mumbai by rail and road because of delay in arrival and departure.

(Jaswant Singh, president, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation)

Box

Which day flight was cancelled?

- Mumbai flight at night, on November 1.

- Mumbai flight in the morning of November 3.

- Mumbai and Delhi flight on November 7.

- Goa flight on November 11.

-Mumbai flight in the morning on November 27.

Box

Days of flight delay

-Delhi flight on November 23 (by 1.5 hours).

-Delhi flight on November 24 (2 hours).

-Delhi flight on November 25 (1.5 hours).

-Mumbai flight on November 26 (5 delays). Delhi flight (one hour).

-Delhi flight on November 27 (1.5 hours).

-Mumbai, Delhi flight on November 28 (1.5 hours)

-Mumbai flight on November 30 (2 hours

-Mumbai flight on December 1 (1 hour)