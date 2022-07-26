Passport kendra server down, citizens suffer

50 percent of the interviews were conducted in the afternoon

Aurangabad, July 26:

The operations of the Passport Seva Kendra here were disrupted as servers of passport offices across the State went down on Monday. After four hours the servers were reconnected. But only 50 per cent of the citizens could be interviewed by mid-afternoon.

Passport office servers were down from 10 am on Monday. Unaware of the incident, citizens arrived at the office as per their appointment. The server got reconnected at 2.15 pm. Till then, citizens had to wait for hours, adding to their inconvenience. Many agitated citizens asked the officials why they were not informed about the situation on their e-mail or through SMS. The administration could not give a satisfactory answer.