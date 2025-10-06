Patent granted for Agri Geospatial Information System

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian Patent Office granted a patent for research related to the collection of agricultural information using advanced technology and its application in decision-making.

This research was carried out by a team lead by the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Loner, Dr Karbhari Kale and researcher Dr Rajesh Dhumal.

This invention introduces an Agricultural Geospatial Information System (AGIS), which integrates remote sensing imagery such as hyperspectral, multispectral, and panchromatic images, along with data collected from authorised sources, as well as information gathered directly from farmers.

The system supports the identification of crop types, detection of crop diseases, soil-related information, and drought-related insights using vegetation indices.

The research relates to a method for developing an AGIS by effectively using Geospatial Technology. The system provides decision support information necessary for the implementation of Government schemes and proves useful for all end-users.

Geospatial technology and informatics are among the emerging domains, particularly driven by earth observation networks formed through scientific and commercial satellites. The fields and sectors utilising these technologies are rapidly evolving.

This invention specifically relates to a system and method for generating information about crops, soil, and drought conditions by integrating multi-sensor data with appropriate processing stages.

Significant contributions to this research were also made by Dr Amol Vibhute, Dr Ajay Nagane, Dr Sandeep Gaikwad, Dr Rupali Surase, Dr Dhananjay Nalwade, and Dr Mahesh Solankar.