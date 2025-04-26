Path cleared for new surgical building in GMC; Rs 710 crore approved for project, GR issued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The path has finally been cleared for the construction of a new surgical building at the Government Medical College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, mainstay for poor patients from Marathwada and neighbouring districts. The government has given administrative approval to the construction budget of Rs 710.25 crore for this new surgical building, and a government resolution (GR) to this effect was issued on Thursday.

The GMC was established in 1960. The 55 years old surgery building here has become dangerous and may not be in use for more than five years. The Public Works Department conducted a structural audit and gave a report. A starred question was also raised in the Legislative Council.

Twelve-storey building planned

Currently, the surgical building is two-storey. The new building will be twelve-storey and extended to 15 floors in the future. This building will be constructed considering the needs for the next 50 years.

---

Benefits for patients

This is the biggest decision of my tenure in the GMC as the dean. It will benefit the patients a lot. In the next two months, the tender process will be completed, the foundation stone will be laid and the actual construction of the new surgical building will begin. Chief minister, deputy CM, MLA, medical education commissioner, secretary, and director, have contributed to this project.

Dr Shivaji Sukre,

Dean GMC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

----

The new surgical building will have:

•Accident department, delivery room, MRI, CT scan examination facilities on the ground floor.

•Outpatient department, medicine store on the first and second floors.

•Obstetrics department on the third and fourth floors.

•Surgery department on the fifth and sixth floors.

•Wards of various departments on the seventh to tenth floors, ICU, NICU, rooms for patients, doctors, hospice.

•Other departments including sterilization on the eleventh floor.

•Modern and equipped operating theatre on the twelfth floor.