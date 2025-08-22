Pathways from classroom to cosmos

Raj PatilChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

From Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar only some students explore space dreams through awareness drives, model rockets, and upcoming ISRO visits.

For many, the challenge begins with a lack of basic awareness about space missions, yet a handful are breaking barriers and reaching remarkable milestones. Theme “Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient wisdom to infinite possibilities.” The theme underlines India’s journey from humble launch pads to missions like Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan-3, whose touchdown site was christened ‘Shiva Shakti’. Today now stands as National Space Day, honoring ISRO’s 1969 founding vision of space technology for development. Tarangan was showcased in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar outreach, but awareness gaps remain a key hurdle. The top 10 performers from municipal schools in the Smart Student examination have been selected and will soon be sent for an ISRO visit.

First spark is crucial then they soar

“Many of my students couldn’t name ISRO or NASA missions at first, but once we gave them a nudge, curiosity grew. Awareness camps and the Smart Student exam have sparked interest. Children are naturally exploratory just a small cue sets them researching. The first step is most important, and we are working on it.”

-Tejaswani Desle, teacher, Municipal Corporation, Pridayarshani School.

City student’s path to the space ecosystem

My interests are in mathematical physics and cryptography. I don’t have a rigid target; I just want to learn every day and make meaningful discoveries. I completed my schooling in Sambhajinagar till Class 10, with no fixed goal only the desire to keep learning. I got information and prepared and qualified for IISER through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) after taking PCMB and JEE, and later joined IISER Thiruvananthapuram. I chose mathematics so I can design components. ISRO often recruits from IISERs, which motivates me further. On ISRO Day, my advice is: be more social with books, explore deeply, and build strong fundamentals. I want to do great work for the nation. My mother, a science teacher, shaped my interest and guided me.”

— Mangesh Joshi, fourth-year student, IISER Thiruvananthapuram

Pathways to ISRO & space research careers

• Foundation: Strong Physics, Chemistry, Maths at 2.

• Graduation: B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, CS, or Aerospace.

• Top Institutes: IIST, IITs, NITs, IISc.

• Exams: ISRO’s ICRB test or GATE.

• Advance: M.Tech/Ph.D., internships, research projects.