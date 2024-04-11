Patients in GMCH suffer as temperatures rise

Many wards lack coolers: Children and burn patients face inconvenience

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Patients at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) are facing difficulties and discomfort due to scorching temperatures with limited relief as the city swelters under extreme heat. Pediatric and burn patients, in particular, are highly susceptible to heatstroke and distress in these conditions. However, even after 11 days of April month passing by, the patients have to wait for the cooler.

Despite the rising temperatures, coolers have not yet been installed in the hospital wards, raising concerns among patients and their families. The scorching temperatures are causing significant discomfort, with some patients relying on relatives to fan them with cloth and cardboard for a breath of cool air. Hospital authorities acknowledge the issue and assure coolers will be installed soon. However, they have not provided a specific timeline, leaving patients and their families waiting for much-needed relief. With over 1500 patients admitted in the 1177-bed facility, the lack of proper cooling measures is causing a strain on everyone in the hospital.

Cooler arrangement soon

Coolers will soon be installed in various wards including burn unit in the GMCH. Planning and necessary procedures are currently being done, said Dr Suresh Harbade, medical superintendent.