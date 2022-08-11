Patients waiting for cataract surgery

Cataract patients have increased during corona outbreak

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Cataract surgeries were stopped for several months due to corona outbreak. As a result, some patients with cataracts in one eye also developed cataracts in the other eye. The number of cataract patients has increased across the State including Aurangabad. Therefore, elderly people have to wait for surgery in government hospitals.

Cataract surgeries were stopped in 2020 due to corona. These surgeries are performed in only two government hospitals including an eye hospital located in front of Aamkhas ground and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Treatment of one eye was delayed during the corona period. There was an increase in the number of patients with cataracts in the second eye as well. Treatment targets for such patients are now given by the government. For this, 'National Netra Jyoti Abhiyan' is being implemented from June.

Waiting for cataract surgery

A target to perform surgeries on 15,553 patients with cataract in both eyes and 10,020 patients with cataract in one eye have been set for 2022-23 in the district. But only 25 to 30 cataract surgeries are performed every day in the district eye hospital and 10 to 15 in GMCH. A cataract surgery in district eye hospital costs only Rs 10 and Rs 20 in GMCH. However, it costs Rs 7500 in private hospitals.

Collecting data of patients

Cataract surgeries are planned by collecting data of patients through a survey. Patients who have other diseases along with cataracts require an anesthetist during surgery. So the days of such surgery are fixed, said Dr Varsha Nandedkar, head of ophthalmology department, GMCH.