Patoda Grampanchayat celebrates 27th anniversary

Aurangabad, April 7:

The ideal village Patoda’s Grampanchayat administration has felicitated 104 property-holders for depositing property tax in advance and also distributed PR Cards to 217 residents, whose properties were brought on record, through drone survey.

It may be noted that various programmes were organised to mark the 27th anniversary of ideal village Patoda-Gangapur Nehri Group Grampanchayat, on Wednesday. The programmes include distribution of PR cards, conducting of blood donation and eye check-up camps and felicitation of residents depositing property tax in advance.

The sarpanch Jaishree Divekar chaired the function, while the deputy sarpanch Kapindra Pere, village development officer P S Patil, Ramchandra Pere Guruji and others were the guests of honour.

The PR Cards were distributed at the hands of land record officer Dushyant Koli. A total of 13 persons donated blood, while eye testing of 72 persons was checked up at the camp.Meanwhile, a student Gargi Arun Pere was also feted on the occasion for topping in drawing competition in Maharashtra.

Grampanchayat members Sunita Pere, Pushpa Pere, Bababai Pere, Shivaji Jadhav, Bharat Thatavle, Durgesh Khokad, Balasaheb Pere, Chayya More, Poonam Gandekar, Laxman Matkar, Ravindra Shahane, Kishore Pere, Sunil Matkar, Harishchandra Matkar, Deepali Pere and Sanjay Sonawane were also present on the occasion.

104 persons feted

Every year, the grampanchayat felicitate property-holders depositing advanced property tax. The selection is made by picking up the names through draw system.

The GP also presented house-cleaning items to 27 persons, out of 104, through draw. Besides, the names of four persons were shortlisted to hoist the tri-colour.The resident Nanda Danve will be hoisting flag on Maharashtra Day (May 1), Laxman Dolas on Independence Day (August 15), Sakhahari Pere on Marathwada Liberation Day (September 17) and Ramrao Muchak on Republic Day (January 26), said the deputy sarpanch Kapindra Pere.

The flour mills of this village also offer free service to the advanced tax-payers for the whole year.