Patrolling team’s alertness leads to seizure of country-made pistol;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A serious crime was averted due to the prompt action of the MIDC Waluj Police patrolling team, which moved swiftly after receiving information about suspicious night-time activity in the Indraprastha Colony area. A youth exhibiting suspicious behaviour was detained, and a country-made pistol was seized from him. His accomplice fled the spot. A case has been registered against both individuals.

On the night of December 1, a special team led by Police sub-inspector Sagar Patil was on patrol to act against illegal activities and suspicious movements. At around 9 pm , the team noticed two youths standing suspiciously near Indraprastha Colony. As the police approached, one of the youths fled, while the other was detained.

As his actions appeared suspicious, senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade was informed. Following his instructions, a search of the suspect was conducted in the presence of panch witnesses. During the search, a country-made iron pistol worth Rs 15,000 was recovered. Interrogation revealed that the weapon was being carried with the intention of committing a serious crime in the industrial area.

The youth who fled has been identified as Sachin Bhujangrao Misal (resident of Ranjangaon), and efforts are underway to trace him.