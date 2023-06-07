Pawar announces preference for Aurangabad over Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Engages in discussions on various subjects at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP leader Sharad Pawar has reignited the debate surrounding the renaming of the city by declaring his preference for calling it Aurangabad rather than Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On Wednesday, Pawar participated in discussions at the Einstein hall of MGM on various subjects, including entrepreneurial economy, education, health, and agriculture.

Pawar attentively listened to research papers presented on these topics and took notes. Notably, the discussions covered areas such as the entrepreneurial economy led by DS Kate, education led by Seshrao Chavan, health led by Dr Dhananjay Bhosale, and agriculture led by Dr Bhagwan Kapse.

The previous day, discussions on 'social and religious harmony' were held at the same venue. Following the session, Pawar visited Jafrabad, responding to a complaint of political harassment made by Jafrabad municipal council chairman Surekha Lahane during a meeting in Pune. Pawar reassured Lahane of the party's support and later visited Samruddhi expressway. During his visit, Pawar emphasized the loss of farmers lands for the sake of development and called for a reduction in the burden on agriculture.

While addressing the gathering, Pawar explicitly mentioned his preference for calling the city Aurangabad, instead of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, he did not comment on the issue of rising corruption in the recruitment process of professors that was raised by Dr Seshrao Chavan. Rajendra Date Patil, prof Dr Macchindra Gorde Patil. Jaysingrao Gaikwad, Rajesh Tope, Baburao Kadam, and others were present.