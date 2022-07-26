Pay and Park at 7 locations in Aurangabad; Book parking online

Aurangabad: After repeated suggestions by the government, the municipal corporation finally decided the parking policy in the city. This will be implemented from August 1. Citizens will be provided this facility at 7 places on pay and park basis. The administration of Smart City has informed that initially the service will be free for two months.

The problem of parking on the main roads of the city is becoming serious day by day. The work of fixing the parking policy has been going on for the past few years. Smart City Development Corporation and Municipal Administration took initiative for this work. A parking policy was decided in advance. A presentation about this policy was made at the office of Smart City on Monday. After that information about this was given by Arpita Sharad, media analyst of Smart City.

'Carblet App' has been created for Pay and Park. Everyone who wants to park their vehicle has to download this app. After downloading this app, you will get information about whether there is space to park the vehicle in the parking lot. After realizing that there is a space, the concerned person has to fix the space based on the app to park the vehicle. Online payment has also been arranged on the basis of the app itself. Payment arrangements will also be made at the parking lot. Citizens will be able to pay the parking fee by scanning the QR code.



The parking facility will be started from August 1 at CIDCO Connaught Place, Nirala Bazar, Usmanpura, Adalat Road, Soot Girni Chowk, Pundliknagar, TV Center on a pilot basis. Initially this facility will be free for two months. The initiative will be inaugurated on August 1 at CIDCO Connaught.