PCR of betting accused extended for 3 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Five highly educated youths from the city allegedly colluded with gangs from Chhattisgarh and Delhi to open a centre for bogus online gaming and betting. Initially, it was believed that 52 bank accounts were being used in this operation. However, during the two-day investigation, the use of 20 additional accounts has been revealed, bringing the total to 72 bank accounts. Senior officials stated that the police have written to all banks seeking information about these accounts.

The local crime branch (LCB) busted the online gaming and betting centre in Kumbhephal on the night of November 19. The two-day police custody of the arrested accuseds Suraj Kiransingh Pachlore (N-7 Cidco), Pranav Pralhad Mankar (Avishkar Colony), Mahendra Vinayak Navgrah (N-12), Pratik Nitin More (N-9), Saurabh Rajendra Mahale (old Mondha), and the four from Chhattisgarh – Rahul Shivnath Dansena, Suraj Kumar Yadav, Rohan Bishkumar, and Shahdab Khan Vakil Khan—ended on Saturday. The police inspector Samratsingh Rajput, who is investigating the case, informed that the court has granted a three-day extension of their police custody.

Main conspirator sought for two days

On the very first day, the accused confessed that the main conspirator of the entire racket is located in Chhattisgarh. His name is Sahil Qureshi, and he is from the Durg area. A team was dispatched on Friday to search for him. Police stated that Sahil is a relative of the arrested accused, Shahdab. After Mankar and the others showed interest in setting up the operation, Sahil, who is experienced in this racket, had sent Shahdab to the city.

The financial transactions were initially conducted through 52 accounts. The accused admitted during interrogation that the racket was fully operational from November 12, following two months of planning. Now, an additional 20 new accounts have been identified.

Three accounts could be linked at once

Users of the 'South Book' gambling website utilised by the accused could link three accounts simultaneously. Profits and losses were deposited into these accounts. Besides, as per the instructions of the accused Sahil, the collected money from one of the 52 bank accounts was transferred. Furthermore, the accused were withdrawing cash using 21 cards and then depositing it back into newly specified accounts at the bank. Police are also investigating these cash transactions.