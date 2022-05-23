PCR to Sharan SIngh till May 27

Aurangabad, May 23:

The chief judicial magistrate (of the District and Sessions Court) S D Kurhekar, on Monday, has awarded police custody remand (PCR) to the jilted lover Sharan Singh Savinder Singh Sethi (20, Bhimpura in Osmanpura), who has brutally murdered the girl student from Deogiri College, in the vicinity of the same educational institute, on Saturday afternoon.

Vedantnagar police had arrested the accused on Sunday night. When produced in the court on Monday, the assistant government pleader Dattatray Kathule sought PCR for conducting more investigation in the case.