Peaceful farewell to Ganpati Bappa in cantonment area

Aurangabad, Sep 10:

The devotees in Cantonment area bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with pomp, revelry and devotion on Saturday in a peaceful manner bringing the eleven-day Ganeshotsav to a close. A grand procession was arranged by the Shri Chhawani Ganesh Mahasangh in the evening amidst immense excitement. The idols were immersed in the old immersion well near Holy Cross English High School.

There is a tradition of immersing Ganesh idols on the second day of Anant Chartudashi in the Chhawani area. Initially, Aarti was performed in the evening by deputy commissioner of police Ujjwala Wankar at the office of the Mahasangh. Ashok Sayanna, Ganesh Mahasangh president Ashok Aamle, working president Rakhmaji Jadhav, secretary Prashant Targe, Anil Jaiswal, Kishore Kacchhwa, Sanjay Garol, Karansingh Kakas and other members were present on the occasion.

Citizens were seen bringing idols for immersion till 9.30 pm. Officials of Ganesh Mandals and various teams, police officers and dignitaries participating in the immersion procession were felicitated by the Mahasangh. Ganesh mandals distributed Mahaprasad to devotees. Around 40 small and big Ganesh Mandals were established in the cantonment area this year. Various competitions were also held in the 11 days. Similarly, various medicinal trees have also been planted in the cantonment area.