Pearls students shine in FNF debate competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pearls Academy students excelled in the ForNotFor Debate Competition, held at Vijay Bhumi University, recently. The

Youth-20 event, which brought together schools from across the country, witnessed fierce yet friendly

debates on pressing issues discussed in G-20.

The debate prowess of two Pearls Academy's teams featuring Syed Saad Aman and Shaikh Safiya (9th)

in the third position and Shaikh Khadija and Zaina Motiwala (10th) making it to the semi-finals exemplifies

their eloquence and critical thinking.

Students were guided by HOD English Umme Haani. The topics for debate covered a wide array of contemporary

issues, ranging from environmental sustainability to global socio-economic challenges. Principal Nayer Iqbal expressed immense pride in the students' accomplishments.