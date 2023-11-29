Pearls students shine in FNF debate competition
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-11-29T15:15:02+5:30 2023-11-29T15:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pearls Academy students excelled in the ForNotFor Debate Competition, held at Vijay Bhumi University, recently. The
Youth-20 event, which brought together schools from across the country, witnessed fierce yet friendly
debates on pressing issues discussed in G-20.
The debate prowess of two Pearls Academy's teams featuring Syed Saad Aman and Shaikh Safiya (9th)
in the third position and Shaikh Khadija and Zaina Motiwala (10th) making it to the semi-finals exemplifies
their eloquence and critical thinking.
Students were guided by HOD English Umme Haani. The topics for debate covered a wide array of contemporary
issues, ranging from environmental sustainability to global socio-economic challenges. Principal Nayer Iqbal expressed immense pride in the students' accomplishments.Open in app