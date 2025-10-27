Pedestrian dies after being hit by speeding vehicle near Dahegaon Bungalow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding unidentified vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian near Dahegaon Bungalow on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Palhare (38), a native of Paithan and resident of Sathenagar, Waluj. According to police, Satish was walking along the roadside when the vehicle struck him. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC), where doctors declared him dead. Police sub-inspector Ajay Shitole and his team reached the spot soon after the incident. Waluj Police have registered a case, and police inspector Shivcharan Pandhare is overseeing the investigation.