Pedestrian dies after dash by truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man going home from his farm died after a dash by a speeding truck on Anwa - Bhokardan in Sillod tehsil on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Krushna Kashiba Pandav (53, Anwa).

Krushna was walking from his farm to his home when a speeding truck (MH 20 EG 7911) dashed him. The nearby residents rushed him to the sub-district hospital at Sillod, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The truck driver fled from the scene after the accident. A case has been registered against the driver with the Paradh police station.