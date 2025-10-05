Pedestrian killed in eicher vehicle collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pedestrian was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding Eicher vehicle. The incident occurred on Saturday at 9 pm at Pimpri Phata on the Sillod-Bhokardan road.

The deceased has been identified as Sahebrao Shirsath (64), resident of Pimpri, Sillod. On Saturday night around 9 pm, Sahebrao Shirsath was walking along the roadside towards his home near Pimpri. At that time, a speeding Eicher vehicle (MH 28 BB 6326) coming from Bhokardan, carrying chili, struck him with full force. The accident was so severe that Shirsath died on the spot. His relatives, Ganesh Shirsath, along with local villagers, admitted the body to the Sillod sub-district hospital. Following the incident, the Sillod Rural Police Station has initiated legal action against the Eicher driver.