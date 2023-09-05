Pediatric ward in GMCH overcrowded

Two children treated on one bed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The pediatric ward of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is overcrowded due to an increase in the number of children admitted with infectious diseases such as cold, cough, pneumonia, and dengue. There are a total of 96 beds in the ward, but currently, 115 children are admitted. This has led to two children being treated in one bed.

Dr Prabha Khaire, head of the pediatrics department, said that the number of children admitted to the ward has increased by 30 percent in the past few days. She attributed this to the change in weather and the low immunity of children.

Dr Khaire advised parents to take precautions to prevent their children from getting sick. She said that parents should wash their hands frequently, especially after coming into contact with children. They should also avoid taking their children to crowded places. If the kids do get sick, they should seek medical attention immediately.