Penalty waiver scheme on property tax now applicable to all properties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant relief to citizens and business owners, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has extended its property tax penalty waiver scheme to cover all categories of properties residential, commercial, and industrial within its jurisdiction release on the

Earlier, under an order dated July 10, 2025, the civic body had granted a 95% waiver on penalty for residential and mixed-use properties from July 15 to August 15, and 75% from August 16 to September 16, using the Municipal Commissioner’s discretionary powers under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act. However, following recommendations from Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Minister Atul Save, the scheme has now been widened to include commercial and business properties. This move comes after repeated demands from business and trade associations. The Aurangabad District Traders’ Federation had submitted a memorandum urging that commercial property owners also be included in the scheme, citing financial stress on many small and medium enterprises. Supporting this demand, the Marathwada Small Scale Industries Association (Massia) and the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) also appealed for relief, particularly for industries located in Chikalthana and Railway Station MIDC. Acting on these appeals, the Municipal Commissioner has now rolled out the ‘Shasti Se Azaadi’ (Freedom from Penalty) initiative citywide.

Under the revised scheme:

A 95% penalty waiver will be granted for all types of properties

Applicable if the entire outstanding property tax is paid in one installment

The offer is valid from August 1 to August 15, 2025

Municipal officials have appealed to all property owners to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to settle their dues and support urban development efforts.